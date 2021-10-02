Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): A Muslim woman artist from Kozhikode district of Kerala has been painting portraits of Lord Krishna for the last six years.

Jasana Saleem, who hails from Koyilandy town, has painted more than 500 pictures of Lord Krishna.

Last week, she got a chance to unveil one of her pictures in the Sree Krishna temple in Ulayanad town of Pathanamthitta district. This was also the first time she got a chance to see a Krishna idol from inside the temple.

"I have been painting Krishna's portraits for the last six years only. Before that, I have not even drawn anything in my life, not even a map of India in my exams. But it feels as the edges and shapes of Krishna are portrayed in my mind for years," said Jasana.

Jasana, daughter of Majeed and Sofia, who comes from a traditional Muslim family, says that she has been gifting Krishna's pictures to devotees in the Sree Krishna temple situated in the Guruvayoor area of Thrissur's district for some years now.

Some devotees have even asked her to start selling those portraits. (ANI)

