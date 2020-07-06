Muzaffarnagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Days after a 35-year-old local financier was found dead, the body of his missing business partner, who was accused of killing him, was recovered from a nullah near here, police said on Monday.

On June 30, Amit Kumar was found dead at his business associate Anuj Choudhary's residence in Shantinagar locality under New Mandi Police Station, police had said on July 1.

In a complaint, Amit's family had alleged that he was killed by Anuj over a financial dispute. A case was registered against Anuj who had gone absconding, SHO Yogesh Sharma had then said.

But, Anuj's body was found from a nullah in the same locality last evening, police said on Monday.

Police said they had arrested some persons in connection with Amit's killing and their testimony led them to the body of Anuj.

They said the accused confessed to having killed the two business partners over some financial disputes.

However, the main accused is still missing, they said.

During investigation, it has emerged that the accused allegedly killed both the accused in the same house, they added.

