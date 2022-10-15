one lakh jobs: Stalin Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin set a target to provide one lakh jobs to youngsters every year and said on Saturday that ensuring employment delights a family. Also, he urged his Cabinet colleagues to organise job fairs in all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the State to overcome unemployment. Speaking at a fair here, he said, "Normally Ministers place a request to the Chief Minister. But, this time I would like to urge the Ministers to organise job fairs in Kolathur constituency from where I was elected and in all the Assembly constituencies in the State." Referring to candidates, who turned up for the fair, Stalin said, "You have come here with degrees in your hands and dreams in your hearts. My best wishes to you for securing a job that meets your qualification and talent." The last couple of years have been a testing time for the administration, as creating new employment opportunities was challenging due to the pandemic, he said. "The DMK assumed government during the crisis and amidst an apprehension of implementing projects. It was a virulent situation marked by ambulance sirens and oxygen and bed shortage," he said. "However, the DMK government set aside all other tasks and involved wholeheartedly in saving the lives of the people from coronavirus," he said.

Recently, he told a conclave that he brought the pandemic under control by donning the role of a medical professional. "I and my Ministers had to become like medical professionals and saved the people. That's how we brought COVID-19 under control. And the DMK never ignored the unemployment issue citing the pandemic. We ensured job opportunities to one lakh persons. This is a big achievement," Stalin said and lauded the effort of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C V Ganesan in this regard. During the last 15 months, the government initiated several measures, including establishing 12 new ITIs besides making sure seating facility for workers in shops and business establishments, through a legislation. "In 15 months of DMK rule, we conducted 882 job fairs including 65 major camps and 817 other fairs. About 15,691 firms participated in those job fairs and appointment letters were given to 99,989 candidates," the Chief Minister said. PTI

