Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): The successful conclusion of 'My Town My Pride (MTMP)' and 'Back to Village-4 (B2V4)' programmes proved as a catalyst in the development of the entire Jammu and Kashmir and has also amplified the saturation of different beneficiary-oriented schemes, said the Union Territory government on Tuesday.

During the B2V4 programme, as per official data, around 54 deliverables of 21 departments were saturated across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Sniffer Dog Orio Detects Drugs in Baggage of Ugandan Woman, Helps Custom Official Arrest Drug Smuggler at Chennai Airport (Watch Video).

As per the official data, the programme has also been successful in providing self-employment opportunities to 21,329 individuals. 277 cooperative societies were also registered in various fields like poultry, housing, transport, health etc. In the agriculture sector, 14,567 Soil Health Cards as well as 5,914 Kissan Credit Cards were also issued.

The UT government said labourers and migrant workers also benefitted during B2V4 as 24,179 beneficiaries were enrolled and 4,063 e-Shram cards were generated. In the health sector, 95,959 PMJAY-SEHAT Golden Cards were issued thereby giving health insurance coverage to 49,526 families.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Woman Commits Suicide After Being Raped by Self-Styled Godman in Bangaon.

Similarly, Revenue Department has been successful in issuing 6.6 lakh Land Passbooks and during B2V4, 8.46 lakh persons were introduced to Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani portal enabling them to access revenue records from the comfort of their homes.

In line with Back to Village programme, 5,159 Disability Cards (UDID) were digitised and 30,231 Anganwadi beneficiaries were seeded. Moreover, 211 Divyang Camps were also organised by the department.

In addition, over 1.55 lakh e-challans were issued by the Mining Department with a unique QR code integrated with an online payment system for the sale and purchase of minerals through the zero-manual interface.

Similarly, with 'My Town My Pride' public outreach programme, the government said it is putting people at the heart of urban transformation and unlocking cities' full potential to drive growth, empower local governance and ensure seamless delivery of services at the doorsteps.

The recently concluded MTMP 2.0 was a resounding success where a record number of 7.16 lakh people participated in the programme across the UT, from November 28, 2022 to December 6, 2022.

Special awareness camps were arranged by various departments involved in delivering public services like issuance of domicile certificates, widow/ old-age/ disability pensions, Aadhaar, water and power connections, issuance of birth and death certificates, land revenue extracts, sewage and cleanliness services, etc at the venue of the programme itself and through a weeklong "Shahri Jan Abhiyan".

According to the government, the 'My Town My Pride' public outreach programme lays special focus on Self-employment generation and skill development to empower youth. During MTMP Abhiyan, 25 youths from each ward were identified for self-employment assistance and skill training.

During MTMP 2.0, as per official data, around 2,740 street vendor licenses, 1,144 Kisan Credit Cards, 6,251 Soil Health Cards, 38,973 Golden cards, 40,482 e-challans, 3,402 e-Shram Cards, 53,923 passbooks, 4,680 Disability Cards have been issued by the concerned Departments.In addition, 2.843 awareness camps were held for saturation of various schemes like PMAY(U), DAY-NULM (Deen Dayal Antodaya Yozana), Self Employment Programme (SEP), PM SVANIDHI (Atam Nirbhar Bharat) AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBH-U), 1,33,524 Households covered under door-to-door awareness drive under the ban on single-use plastic besides 1,362 beneficiaries were covered under GrahPravesh (PMAY-Urban).

Sports activities were also carried out in 80 towns during Jan Abhiyan and 1,40,763 sports persons participated, 5,002 individuals covered under the self-employment drive in the ULBs. 248 CSC camps organized in corporations and urban local bodies (ULB), 2,649 inheritance mutation done, 1,743 Ladli Beti and 36,556 Anganwadi beneficiaries seeded with Adhaar during Jan Abhiyan, 96 Divyang Camps held during Jan Abhiyan, 560 Senior Citizens clubs were got formed in various ULBs.

As part of this programme, more than 170 senior officers of the government reached out to Urban Local Bodies in J&K, where they interacted and obtained feedback from the grassroots, so as to tailor the government efforts in improving the delivery of services specific to that area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)