Kohima, Jun 12 (PTI) The Nagaland Cabinet on Thursday discussed the Eastern Nagaland demand for frontier territory, job reservation policy and streamlining of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Government Spokespersons – C L John, Minister for Forest, Environment & Climate Change and Temjen Imna Along, Minister for Tourism and Higher Education told reporters that the Cabinet extensively discussed the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) comments on the draft proposals for and reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the basic principles agreed upon in the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS).

It was resolved that the 12 points of divergence can be further negotiated, John said without divulging further details.

Along said that the cabinet during the day also met the Centre's representative for the tripartite talk on ENPO demand A K Mishra in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Chief Secretary J Alam.

"It was mostly with regards to the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) of ENPO. The CM briefed Mishra and also officers who came with him with regards to the stand of the state government and the cabinet, which was not to divert from any of the core issues and to go ahead with mitigating the ENPO further to deliberate more," he said.

Without going into details, Along also said the earlier agreed position with ENPO should be strictly followed, while the 12 remaining points where differences still exist can be further negotiated.

ENPO, an apex body of seven tribes in six backward districts of Nagaland – Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, Shamator – has been demanding separate state since 2010 and even boycotted the Lok Sabha and Urban Local Bodies elections last year to press for their demand.

However, in December, the ENPO said it has temporarily accepted the draft proposal for FNTA as proposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On ILP, which is mandatory for all non-indigenous people entering the state, John said the framework for it has been revised by cabinet.

The cabinet approved a detailed plan to streamline ILP implementation in Dimapur, including – ILP exemption for families of central/state government employees with valid ID, guarantor provision extended to heads of public/private firms, expansion of online ILP application categories to include drivers, lawyers, homemakers, private sector workers, etc and offline ILP issuance to continue until smart cards are rolled out, he said.

On the revocation of the 147 Assistant Professors under Higher Education Department, he said, the cabinet reviewed the High-Powered Committee's report regarding the absorption of 147 Assistant Professors under the Higher Education Department.

The department was directed to re-examine the proposal and follow due process before re-submitting it for final approval, the government spokesperson said.

The cabinet was updated on the progress of the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) pipeline project, John said, adding that of the 140 km required, NoC has already been issued for 107 km and it was decided that the remaining process should be expedited.

Along said the cabinet has approved the demand of the 5 major tribes – Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma and Sema – to constitute a Reservation Policy Commission to review the policy.

"The cabinet agreed to constitute a five-member independent Commission to review the State's Reservation Policy," he said, adding that the commission would include two IAS officers, and representatives from Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Tenyimi People's Organisation and ENPO. The government will finalise the terms and composition within a month," Along said.

He said the commission will be formed in consultation with all stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and fairness, addressing long-standing concerns from five tribal groups.

