Kohima, Sep 15 (PTI) Nagaland government has decided to extend the ongoing process of unlocking with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic by two more weeks till September 30 with more relaxations, including opening of school from classes five to ten, officials said.

Nagaland government has been announcing the unlocking process in a phased manner since July 1 and the current Unlock phase five will end on Thursday, they said.

The decision to enforce Unlock-6 from September 17 to 30 with further relaxations was taken at a review meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19 held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio here on September 13, stated a notification by the home department here on Wednesday.

The notification said that in this phase of unlocking 100 percent attendance will be permitted in all government offices subject to adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and fulfillment of the existing requirements for vaccination or testing for attendance in office.

The government also announced the conduct of regular classes in all schools in rural areas of the state for students of class five to class ten with 50 per cent attendance and adherence to the provisions of the standard operating procedure.

However, in the urban areas of the state all schools for the students of classes five to ten will be allowed to reopen for regular classes from October 1 with the same provisions as rural areas.

The government also decided to relax the night curfew by one hour and keep it in force from 9 pm to 4 am, the home department notice said.

The HPC also allowed respective district task forces (DTFs) to decide on the timings for keeping shops and other business establishments open within their respective jurisdictions outside the night curfew timings.

It permitted swimming pools and cinemas to reopen with 50 per cent capacity again subject to adherence to the standard operating pocedure issued by the home department, the notice said.

Offline classes for polytechnics for the July-December 2021 session will be allowed to restart subject to compliance of the SOP issued for colleges and technical institutions for conduct of regular classes for students, it said.

The HPC also held discussions regarding the Hornbill Festival, which is held from December 1 to 10.

The home department said the Nagaland government intends to organise the Hornbill Festival if the COVID-19 situation remains under control with the positivity rate below 5 per cent and the COVID-19 protocol are strictly followed.

The government has already allowed fully vaccinated tourists to travel to Nagaland and also permitted pre-bookings in hotels and other facilities by them.

In order to kick start the preparatory activities an inter-departmental meeting will be held with the departments of tourism and art and culture on September 23, it said.

