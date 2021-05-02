Kohima, May 1 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 14,134, a health department official said.

Three more fatalities - two in Dimapur and one in Mon district -raised the toll to 107, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, "158 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 110, Kohima- 39, Mokokchung- 6, Longleng, Mon and Wokha districts one each. And, 44 +ve patients have recovered. 34 in Kohima, 9 in Dimapur and one in Mokokchung (sic)."

Nagaland currently has 1,353 active cases, while 12,268 patients have recovered so far, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Accordingly, the recovery rate in the northeastern state has come down to 86.80 per cent from Fridays 87.45 per cent, he stated.

At least 406 patients have migrated to other states.

Of the 1,353 active patients, 113 have mild symptoms, 48 have been given oxygen support and three have been put on ventilator, the official said.

As many as 1,47,577 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state so far -- 79,090 via RT-PCR, 38,264 through TrueNat and 30,223 with the help of Rapid Antigen Test.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 2,06,014 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 1,64,129 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)