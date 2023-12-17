Mumbai, December 17: Maharashtra government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those who were killed in a blast at Nagpur's solar explosive company on Sunday, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. According to officials, nine people died and three were left injured in the explosion which occurred today in the solar explosive company near Bazargaon village.

In a post on X, CMO Maharashtra said, "The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed deep grief over the deaths in the explosion incident at a factory in Nagpur. Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families, the Chief Minister has also announced an aid of five lakh rupees to their kins of those who died in the incident." Maharashtra Blast: Nine People Killed in Explosion at Explosives Manufacturing Factory in Nagpur (Watch Video).

"He has also given instructions to authorities to provide timely and quality treatment to the injured in this unfortunate incident," the Chief Minister's office added. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the state government stands firmly with them on this sad occasion.

"It is very unfortunate that 9 people including 6 women died in the explosion at a Solar factory in Nagpur. It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces. The Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector are at the spot. The state government will give assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kins of those who died in this incident," Deputy CM said. Nagpur Blast: Five Killed in Explosion at Explosives Manufacturing Company in Bazaargaon Area.

On the incident, Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural) said, "This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company."

