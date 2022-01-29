New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with leaders of various parties and groups in the House on Monday evening for setting the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament.

It is customary for the Rajya Sabha chairman to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties and groups ahead of every session of Parliament to seek their cooperation in the smooth running of the house and for discussing the agenda for the session.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death.

The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31, sources close to Naidu said.

Naidu will return to Delhi on Sunday evening after a week-long home quarantine in Hyderabad after testing positive for Covid last week.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Will Be MSME and Export Oriented, Says FIEO.

The budget session of Parliament begins on Monday with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of both houses.

The union budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 AM and will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)