New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu on Thursday said that Namami Gange is not only a program for cleaning Ganga but to bring collective consciousness among masses.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti chaired a meeting of the Empowered Task Force including several central ministries, departments, and the state governments for ensuring better coordination and convergence among agencies and programs for holistic rejuvenation of the Ganga River and its basin.

While addressing the meeting, Tudu said, "Namami Gange is not only a program for cleaning Ganga but to bring collective consciousness among masses. Hence, all the Central and State ministries will have to come together under one umbrella to make Ganga Aviral and Nirmal."

The ministries and states also provided an update on the recent developments that have taken place and also mapped out their future plans.

Among Central Ministries, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare informed that the total area under organic farming and agro-forestry increased from 23,840 Ha to 1,03,780 Ha.

"Out of this, land for Organic Farming in Uttarakhand is 50,840 Ha, Uttar Pradesh is 42,180 Ha, Bihar is 16,060 Ha and Jharkhand is 4,540 Ha along the Ganga," the ministry said.

The Ministry is also working to ensure that shifting to organic farming also boosts farmer's income, improves water use and crop diversification. States are also using the Namami Gange brand for organic farm produces along the Ganga.

"Ganga Museum in Haridwar is operational now, Rishikesh Museum has become ready to inaugurate and another Museum in Patna is sanctioned," informed the Ministry of Tourism.

The Tourism Ministry is also working on developing tourists circuits along the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, and Bihar while adding that the report on architectural, cultural, and natural mapping for 38 districts has been submitted.

Among the states, Bihar has committed to promote the production and marketing of organic products under their 'State Organic Mission' while Uttar Pradesh is working on promoting organic plantations in urban areas.

Uttar Pradesh is developing Mandis (outlets) in urban residential colonies to encourage people to buy organic products.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has started 20 big and 410 small outlets to promote organic products along Char Dham yatra and the Jharkhand government has started the 'Organic farming authority of Jharkhand' to promote organic farming in the state, especially along the Ganga.

Also, West Bengal has started a massive plantation drive in the Sunderbans area. About 15 crore trees will be planted in 3 districts covering 10,000 acres of land.

Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, DG, NMCG, RozyAggrawal, ED (Finance), NMCG, Ashok Kumar Singh, ED (Projects), NMCG and DP Mathuria, ED (Technical)NMCG represented the National Mission for Clean Ganga during the meeting. (ANI)

