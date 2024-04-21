Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that names of the candidates for the remaining parliamentary constituencies and assembly by-elections would be announced soon and if there is one party that has played a vital role in strengthening the democracy and the security of this country, it's the Congress.

CM Sukhu said, "If there is one party that has strengthened the democracy and the security of this country, it's Congress. For the unity and integrity of the nation, two prime ministers from the Congress party have sacrificed even their lives, and Congress is trying to weaken the democracy of the country? Congress party has laid a strong foundation to strengthen the democracy of the country through its policies like providing 33 percent reservations to women in the Panchayati Raj system. Today, it's due to the strong democracy that the Prime Minister of the country is Narendra Modi."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Amroha MP Danish Ali for 'Betraying' People of Constituency.

The party is yet to decide on candidates for the Kangra and Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and by-elections.

"The BJP has no right to talk about the ticket distribution of the Congress. BJP has given tickets to Congress rebels. We still have 40 days and we will declare the names of the candidates soon. Our ministers and leaders are campaigning in various constituencies. Voters will give a befitting reply to how the BJP has tried to topple government," he added.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF Recovers Two China-Made Drones From Border Area in Amritsar (See Pics).

The BJP has fielded six disqualified Congress rebel MLAs in the Assembly by-polls, days after they joined the party.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)