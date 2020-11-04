Nashik, Nov 4 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 94,621 on Wednesday with the addition of 309 patients, health officials said.

With four more deaths, the overall toll in the district mounted to 1,683, they said.

A total of 416 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of overall recoveries to 89,632, the officials added.

