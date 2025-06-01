Nashik, Jun 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday maintained ambiguity over who will be the guardian minister of Nashik district, hosting the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2026-27, indicating that differences among three Mahayuti allies vying for the post remain unresolved.

Addressing reporters after chairing a meeting of seers to discuss the schedule for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, Fadnavis said, "Kumbh Mantri Girish Mahajan (BJP) is working along with ministers Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena), Chhagan Bhujbal and Narhari Zirwal (both NCP). If needed, we are also there".

The chief minister further said the absence of a guardian minister has not affected administrative work.

"Guardian ministers come and go. Do not worry and don't bring politics in this issue. This (Kumbh Mela) is a religious and cultural parva (period)," Fadnavis said while replying to a query on the possible district guardian minister pick.

Earlier this year, the appointment of guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts was stayed amid a reported tussle in the ruling Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar, on the issue.

On January 18, the state government announced the list of district guardian ministers, with Nationalist Congress Party's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan being given the responsibility of Nashik.

However, amid reports of discontent, the general administration department issued an order staying these two appointments on January 19.

Mahajan and Bhuse had served as guardian ministers of Nashik district under governments headed by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, respectively.

Before that, Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP (undivided) held the post when the Congress-NCP Democratic Front (DF) government was in power.

Bhujbal, who was recently inducted as a cabinet minister in the Mahayuti government, has reportedly shown interest in representing the guardian minister's post.

