Nashik, Sep 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,08,463 with the addition of 93 cases on Thursday, officials said.

The virus claimed two lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,633, they said.

A total of 3,98,890 patients were discharged following their recovery and 101 of them recuperated on Thursday.

As many 6,162 samples were tested during the day, the overall test count rose to 25,84,348, they said.

