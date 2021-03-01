Nashik, Mar 1 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,22,950, Health officials said.

With four more patients succumbing to COVID-19 disease, the overall death toll in the district went up to 2,109, they said.

A total of 305 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Nashik district to 1,17,860.

With 1,448 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the district so far rose to 5,43,900, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)