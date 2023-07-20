Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) The National Forensic Sciences University is set to establish a campus in Haryana's Panchkula and a meeting to discuss the allocation of land for the campus was convened on Thursday.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and senior officials of the state government attended the meeting, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Guidelines for International Travelers: Health Ministry Eases Coronavirus Restrictions, Drops RT-PCR Testing for International Flyers; Check Details.

In the meeting, Haryana's Home Secretary T V S N Prasad said that he was in constant contact with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vice Chancellor of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to set up a campus of the varsity in Panchkula.

While the project will require 50 acres of land for the new campus, classes can commence in any suitable building in the interim period until the new infrastructure is constructed, officials said.

Also Read | 'Don't Make It Prestige Issue': Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Deaths of Eight Cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, Calls for Report.

A temporary space of 50,000 square feet will be needed to initiate classes, and a team led by Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni has been formed to identify a suitable location, the statement said.

Several potential sites are being considered for this purpose, it said. To assess the building and the land, a faculty team from the NFSU will also soon visit Panchkula, it added.

Home Secretary Prasad expressed confidence that classes can begin within the next three months. Speaker Gupta said an NFSU campus in Panchkula will create employment opportunities for the youth and will benefit the city as well as the entire region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)