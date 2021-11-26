New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy was drowned to death at Kovalam beach near Tamil Nadu's Chennai during a vacation with his family on Thursday.

As per Navy officials, Lieutenant Commander JR Suresh of the Indian Navy was washed away at Kovalam beach near Chennai on November 25.

"The body of the officer has been recovered at Kelambakkam today. He was posted in Delhi and was on vacation to Kovalam along with his family," the officials said. (ANI)

