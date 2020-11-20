Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been held for allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai and looting ornaments, police said on Friday.

The woman's body was found near a quarry in Nagzari village in Panvel on November 15, DCP (Crime) Pravin Patil said.

The local crime branch and Taloja police probed the case and zeroed in on Vijaykumar Mandal, who has been residing in the area for ten years now, he said.

"Mandal, originally from Nepal, had an altercation with the victim on that day. He killed her and stole the ornaments she was wearing," the DCP added.

