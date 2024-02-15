New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has inaugurated an experiential store in Delhi that offers "24x7 shopping convenience" to authorised personnel, officials said on Thursday.

The Indian Navy shared the update in a post on X.

"Experiential 24x7 CSD & INCS Store - #NavMart 24/7 at #NewDelhi inaugurated by Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, on 13 Feb 24. Operated by Indian Naval Canteen Services (INCS), this unique store offers a #24x7 shopping convenience to authorised personnel. Provides flexible billing options incl assisted self-billing & live self-billing," it said.

INCS provides daily-use products to defence personnel, their families, including ex-servicemen and civilians, and to Indian Navy ships and establishments, paid to from defence estimates.

"INCS outlets are URCs (Unit Run Canteens) wherein they primarily source their stores from CSD depots," according to ICNS's website.

