Raipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Naxals set on fire at least 12 vehicles engaged in road construction work in Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 am in remote Kuemari village under Dhanora police station limits where a road is being built between Batrali and Cherbeda under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) scheme, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

As per preliminary information, a group of Maoists reached the construction site, located 250 kilometres from the capital Raipur, and set ablaze 12 vehicles parked there, he said.

Security forces have rushed to spot and further details are awaited, the IG added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)