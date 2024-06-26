New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the newly-elected MP from Srinagar, on Wednesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure the sanctity of the House by restraining members from making disparaging remarks or rushing legislations like the abrogation of Article 370.

In his two-minute inaugural address after Birla was elected Speaker, the National Conference member made a passionate appeal and emphasised, "I would request you that from today you are neither BJP nor Congress or Samajwadi, and you have only one party, and that is the Constitution of India."

He expressed hope that the Speaker would uphold the Constitution and lead the house as a beacon of democracy.

Mehdi cryptically alluded to the Speaker's legacy, stating that his actions in handling both the government and opposition voices would define his tenure.

"This House would remember you for your actions whether you forced treasury benches to listen to the opposition or you silenced the opposition," he said.

Mehdi highlighted the importance of respecting elected representatives and cited a past incident where a member made a controversial remark against a fellow MP, who was a Muslim.

Mehdi stressed the significance of preventing instances where elected representatives are disparaged in the House.

He also underscored the need for thorough discussions on critical bills, referring to the passage of the Article 370 bill.

Birla responded by informing the House about the extensive debate that preceded the bill's passage, countering Mehdi's assertion of a rushed legislative process.

