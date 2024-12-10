New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The opposition INDIA bloc in Maharashtra is set to move the Supreme Court over alleged manipulation of EVMs in the recent assembly elections.

The decision to approach the Supreme Court against the Election Commission was announced by Prashant Jagtap, leader of the NCP-Sharad Pawar who lost the assembly elections from the Hadapsar seat in Pune.

The decision was announced after a meeting between NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and noted lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi here.

Pawar has been meeting leaders of his party who lost the assembly elections.

The INDIA bloc has claimed that it lost the elections in Maharashtra due to alleged manipulation of EVMs in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

In the elections held last month, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won 235 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance bagged 46.

During the meeting, Kejriwal flagged concerns related to voter lists in Delhi where assembly elections are due early next year.

