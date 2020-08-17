Noida (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two people were arrested and challans issued to owners of more than 2,200 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Nine vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 6,544 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

"Four FIRs were registered and two people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 5,243 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,214 of them while another nine were impounded," the police said in a statement.

A total of Rs 2,09,900 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

