New Delhi, April 21: The National Commission for Women (NCW) said that it was appalled by the incident in Amritsar where a pregnant woman was set on fire allegedly by her husband. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab to arrest the accused and submit an action report in three days. Amritsar Horror: Pregnant With Twins, Woman Tied to Bed and Set on fire by Husband in Punjab; Dies

On Friday, a labourer from Bule Nangal village near Beas, Sukhdev Singh, allegedly tied his wife, Pinki (23) who was pregnant with twins to a cot before setting her on fire. Singh who was on the run after the incident was later nabbed by police. "Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days," the NCW said in a post on 'X' on Saturday. Punjab Shocker: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Sets Her Body on Fire in Amritsar's Bullenangal Village; Arrested

According to Beas station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh, the incident took place on Friday. "The couple, according to locals had been married around 3 years ago and used to have frequent arguments. On Friday too they had a heated arguments after which Sukhdev set his wife on fire." Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The accused was arrested by police late last evening. He has been produced before a court which remanded him to police custody for two days, said SHO Gurwinder Singh. A case has been registered and investigation is on, officials said.

