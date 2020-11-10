Patna, Nov 10 (PTI) The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on Tuesday, leading in 32 of the 54 seats from where trends were available till 10 am.

The Election Commission website said the NDA candidates were leading in 32 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 21.

Also Read | Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today, Watch LIVE Online Streaming Here.

The BSP candidate was ahead in one seat.

The BJP was leading the table with 20 seats, its allies JD(U) in nine and VIP (three).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Results Early Trends: RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Leads in First Trends, BJP-JDU Combine Close Second.

RJD nominees were ahead of their rivals in nine constituencies and alliance partners Congress (7), CPI-ML (4) and CPI-M (1).

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading her rivals in Jamui. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)