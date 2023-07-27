New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday approved a new solar policy in a bid to develop grid-connected solar plants for meeting its own electricity needs, and transition to 100 per cent green resources for power generation in future.

The policy seeks to use the existing roof space of buildings and other open areas for solar systems to harness the potential for generating solar power, NDMC officials said.

Also Read | UPSC Granted Options of Centre Change to Candidates Who Opted Imphal As Exam Centre, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Informs Rajya Sabha.

In a meeting held on Thursday, members of the NDMC - Satish Upadhyay, Vishakha Sailani, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and Girish Sachdeva – passed a censure motion against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "failure" to control floods in New Delhi and over non-availability of drinking water for 4-5 days in the NDMC areas, the council's vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

The council approved 16 proposals out of 17 in the agenda items related to citizens and employees placed before it, he said.

Also Read | EU Opens Antitrust Probe into Microsoft over Teams Packaging.

"NDMC has embarked upon an ambitious journey of shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy. NDMC shall promote the development of grid-connected solar plants for meeting own electricity needs and injecting surplus electricity into the distribution grid through grid-connectivity must comply," Upadhyay said in a press conference.

The feed-in tariff for the power generated from solar power plants will be decided by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), he said.

A net metering facility will be set up for the consumers of NDMC who intend to encourage solar energy and set up solar photovoltaic, or PV, plants, NDMC said in a statement.

"Individual households, offices, commercial establishments, institutions, residential complexes etc will be eligible for project capacity of minimum 1 KW or more," it said.

The maximum capacity of such a system will not be more than the sanctioned connected load in case the consumer applies under the net metering framework.

"However, if a consumer wants to install such a Solar PV system more than the sanctioned load, the consumer shall get the enhanced load sanctioned & bear all expenses related with laying of suitable size cable and associated infrastructure necessary for such enhanced load," the civic body said.

The policy aims to utilise the building roof space and other such open areas to set up solar systems and reduce the dependence on conventional sources of energy, it said.

Upadhyay said the NDMC, with its Solar Policy 2022, is taking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future, "aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and promote renewable energy adoption."

The council also approved mechanised housekeeping works at the cost of Rs 6.38 crore for Palika Bazar, Yashwant Place, Chanakya Bhawan, Palika Bhawan, Barat Ghar Building (1st & 2nd Floor) Kidwai Nagar, Local Shopping Centre at East Kidwai Nagar Complex, SBS Place, Inoculation Centre (Mandir Marg), Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Place Complex of NDMC area.

"The effect of implementing mechanised housekeeping is expected to be a cleaner, more efficient and eco-friendly overall quality of life for the residents and forests in the NDMC area," Upadhyay said.

The NDMC also increased the Transfer Duty levied on the transfer of immovable Properties by one per cent.

"As per provisions of section 93(2) of NDMC Act, 1994, duty on transfer of property shall be levied at such rate as may be determined by the Council not exceeding 5 per cent on the amount specified against each instrument specified in the aforesaid clause," the NDMC said.

The council accorded administrative approval to transfer five acres of land at Compost Plant Okhla – earlier leased by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to NDMC – to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Upadhyay said that the council's decision is expected to have a positive impact on the welfare of its employees and contribute to the city's growth and overall well-being.

The council has also decided to revive three posts of Principal and one post of Vice Principal in the Education department deemed abolished due to not having filled on a regular or ad hoc basis for more than two years.

The four posts were revived in Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas located in the NDMC areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)