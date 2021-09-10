New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has launched a web application for management of electronic waste, officials said on Friday.

The portal will facilitate collection, transportation, processing and disposal of e-waste by providing a platform for citizens and vendors for management of e-waste, NDMC Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.

"North Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched a web application for e-waste Management," he was quoted as saying in a statement by the NDMC.

Goel said that e-waste contains complex combinations of highly toxic substances that pose a danger to health and the environment.

Now any citizen can directly dispose of various old,unserviceable, obsolete IT equipment, electronic items, etc online through the e-waste management web application of the NDMC, the statement said.

The application has various features like selection of vendors, price specifications for various items, scheduling inspection by the vendor and payment for the e-waste to the citizens who are willing to sell or dispose the waste, officials said.

The three empanelled firms will collect the e-waste from the house of residents.

The complex composition and improper handling of e-waste adversely affect human health and the environment. Many of the products also contain recoverable precious materials, making it a different kind of waste compared with traditional municipal waste, the NDMC said.

The old and traditional methods used by unregulated backyard operators (the informal sector) to reclaim and recycle e-waste materials expose workers as well as citizens to a number of toxic substances due to improper dismantling, wet chemical processing and incineration, it added.

Goel said the new e-waste management application holds new hope for mitigation of health hazards linked to such waste, through better e-waste management in a citizen friendly and remunerative way.

Recently, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had hired an agency for collection and transportation of electronic waste and soon a mobile app will also be launched to facilitate people.

The agency will ensure that the waste is collected from home or any other place as per people's convenience and an amount for e-waste items, as agreed between the seller and agency, is paid on the spot, the EDMC had said.

