New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to re-engage nearly 700 contract teachers at its primary schools, authorities said on Friday.

Civic authorities said the move will benefit teachers whose contract was terminated last year.

The BJP-ruled NDMC issued a notification in this connection on Friday.

The notification issued by the civic body said the Commissioner North DMC approved the re-engagement of all contract teachers (primary) who were engaged in the session 2019-20 on contract basis and has worked in the primary schools till May 10, 2020.

North Corporation's Education Committee chairperson Alok Sharma said the move has also been approved by the committee.

"The proposal to re-engage 667 primary teachers was first approved by the education committee and then it was vetted by the commissioner.

"The contract of these teachers was terminated in 2020. The move will benefit all the primary teachers who were hit hard after losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic," Sharma said.

