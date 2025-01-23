New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday accepted a closure report filed by the CBI in an alleged case of irregularities by the ICICI Bank in accepting loan repayment from NDTV, saying "it appeared to be satisfactory".

Special judge Shailender Malik accepted the closure report after going through the report, and the submissions made by the CBI, and the complainant in the case, who said he did not want to file any "protest petition" as he was satisfied with the investigation.

Also Read | Pre-Term Delivery Rush: Indian Couples in US Urgently Schedule C-Sections To Secure Citizenship for Newborns Before Birthright Citizenship Deadline, Say Reports.

The CBI filed the closure report before a special court last year, after its six-year-long probe did not find any irregularities in the transactions between the ICICI Bank and then NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, on the ground that there was no element of criminality or violation of law.

The CBI claimed in the report that there was no collusion or criminal conspiracy or abuse of official position by any public servant or officers of ICICI bank.

Also Read | Mumbai School Bomb Threat: School in Jogeshwari-Oshiwara Area Receives Threat Mail, Police and Explosive Detection Team Deployed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)