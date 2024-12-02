Kannur (Kerala), Dec 2 (PTI) Kerala police on Monday arrested a neighbour in connection with the theft of Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold from a trader's residence in Kannur district last week.

The accused, Lijesh (30), was taken into custody on Saturday by an investigation team constituted to probe the case, police said.

The stolen cash and ornaments were recovered from under a cot at the house of Vijesh, a welder.

Police said that the breakthrough in the investigation came through CCTV footage and fingerprint evidence.

CCTV visuals showed the accused returning to the same house the day after the theft, raising suspicions of the involvement of someone familiar with the household.

Crucial evidence included a chisel found inside the house and fingerprints, police said.

The theft occurred while Ashraf, a rice trader, and his family were attending a wedding in Madurai on November 19.

They discovered the robbery upon returning home on November 24.

