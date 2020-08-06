Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Kanchanpur administration of Nepal government has installed CCTV cameras at No Man's Land in Banbasa of Chapawat district of Uttarakhand, said Surendra Nath Pandey, District Magistrate, Champawat on Thursday.

"During the meeting between the officials of India and Nepal, we have discussed the issue of installation of CCTV cameras. We made it clear that if any country attaches cameras to monitor the illegal activities of its people, they should limit it to their own regions. No such activity should be done to keep an eye on international borders," Champawat DM said while speaking to the media.

The Kanchanpur administration has agreed to change the position of the cameras on its market side, DM said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a meeting between the officials of India and Nepal was held over the No Man's Land in Banbasa of Champawat district of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

