New Delhi, January 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the life and contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is an inspiration for the youth of the country and the government has made efforts in the past 10 years to connect people with his legacy. The Prime Minister, who took part in Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Red Fort, said that Netaji knew that lack of sovereignty is not related to governance only but it is also there in thought and actions and that's why the noted freedom fighter focused on awakening the youth.

The Prime Minister also talked about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on Monday. "Yesterday the whole world witnessed a historic milestone in India's cultural consciousness. The entire world and the entire humanity experienced the energy of Pran Pratishtha in the Ram temple...Today we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," the Prime Minister said. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Inspects Exhibition at Red Fort on Parakram Diwas (Watch Video)

He unveiled Bharat Parv 2024 on the occasion of Parakram Diwas at the Red Fort. "Netaji knew that slavery is not related to governance only but also is there in thoughts and deeds. Hence he focused on awakening the youth of that period," PM Modi said. He said Bharat Parv will showcase the country's rich diversity. "Today on Parakram Divas, Bharat Prav has also started from the Red Fort. In the next nine days, the diversity of the country will be showcased through Republic Day tableaux and cultural programs in Bharat Parv," PM Modi said. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Modi Tries His Hand in Carving Netaji's Statue During Inspection of Exhibition at Red Fort on Parakram Diwas (Watch Video)

Netaji's Life, His Contribution is Inspiration for India's Youth: PM Modi

On Parakram Diwas, we reiterate our commitment to fulfilling Netaji's ideals and building an India of his dreams. https://t.co/6uGdcujvZT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

"The Bharat Parv is a reflection of the ideals of Subhas Chandra Bose. This parv is to adopt local for vocal, to promote tourism, respect diversity and to take 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' to new heights. I request all to connect with this parv and celebrate the country's diversity," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)