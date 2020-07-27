New Delhi, July 27: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday claimed that new construction has been done by China along the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also asked the Central government whether it will take cognizance of the new satellite images and take the country into confidence. In a tweet, Surjewala said that this 'misadventure' by China is not acceptable.

"The new construction by China along the Indian side of the LAC in the Pangong Tso Lake area is very worrying. The misadventure by the Chinese to do encroachment on the country's terrestrial integrity is not acceptable. Will the Indian government take cognizance of the new satellite images and take the country into confidence?," Surjewala tweeted (translated from Hindi) attaching a news website link.

In a significant development, troops of India and China have completed disengagement at Galwan valley, Patrolling Point 15, and Hot Springs/Gogra area in Eastern Ladakh amid the ongoing talks at the diplomatic and military level, sources said on Saturday.

India has made it clear that for the situation to be normalized, the Chinese will have to completely deescalate and move back troops to their permanent locations.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic consultations following a face-off between troops of two sides in Eastern Ladakh and the military build-up by China.

