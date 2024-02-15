New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in India.

A public notice, dated February 14, outlines a plan for the DCGI to hold walk-in meetings with stakeholders.

Also Read | 'Had a Wonderful Meeting': PM Narendra Modi After Holding Talks With Qatar Counterpart Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman on Bilateral Ties.

As per the notice, the meetings, which will commence on February 20, are scheduled to take place every Tuesday and Thursday, barring gazetted holidays. These sessions will be held at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) Headquarters from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

"Keeping in view the focus of Government on Ease of Doing Business in India, it has been decided that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will be meeting with stakeholders in walk-in meeting setup. Starting from Tuesday, 20th February, 2024, the walk-in meeting will be held on every Tuesday and Thursday (except Gazetted holidays) in CDSCO (HQ) from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In the said public meeting, the problems, complaints, grievances and suggestions will be heard for suitable and swift resolution," as per the notice.

Also Read | India Elects to Bat First Against England, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan Make Their Debut: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 15, 2024.

The DCGI is the head of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). It is responsible for the approval of drugs, conduct of clinical trials, setting standards for drugs, controlling the quality of imported drugs in the country, and coordinating the activities of State Drug Control Organizations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)