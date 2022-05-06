New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): In the Telangana interfaith marriage murder case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the chief secretary and police chief of Telangana, asking each of them to submit a detailed report in the case within four weeks.

"The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a 25-year-old man was brutally killed in broad public view at Saroornagar in Hyderabad by his wife's brother and another person in a case of an interfaith murder case on May 4," read NHRC's notice to Telangana government.

Reportedly, the girl's family was opposed to her interfaith relationship and marriage. Both the accused have been arrested and the case, reportedly, would be tried in a Fast Track Court.

The Commission has observed on the basis of the media reports that such heinous crime in broad public view without any fear of law indicates lawlessness and amounts to a gross violation of human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Telangana calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a report on whether the state government has any policy to prevent such incidents of honour killing in cases of inter-caste or inter-religion marriage.

"The DGP has been asked to inform the present status of the investigation in the case, steps taken to safeguard the wife of the victim and his family members along with any relief granted by the state government to them. The Commission would also like to know whether there were any lapses on the part of the police authorities in this case if so, what action has been taken against the guilty," read the NHRC notice.

"According to the media report, carried on 6th May 2022, it is mentioned that the incident occurred the victim boy, belonging to Scheduled Caste was riding his motorbike accompanied by his Muslim wife when the attackers stopped them on the road and attacked the man with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot," the notice added.

The police have reportedly stated that the brother of the girl was opposed to her interfaith marriage and warned against it. The couple, as mentioned in the news report, were classmates in the school and college and were in love for more than five years even as the family of the girl was against the relationship.

"They had reportedly got married in the month of January this year, against the wishes of the family of the girl. The wife of the victim has reportedly told the media that she knew her husband for the last 11 years and claimed that five people had attacked him", added the NHRC.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

"Case registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act. The probe is to be concluded soon. We'll apply at fast track court so that its trial is concluded soon, and the accused are punished. The deceased's family will be provided with monetary benefits, job", said DCP of LB Nagar.

A newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed on Wednesday at 9 pm resulting in the man being killed on the spot at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar in Hyderabad. (ANI)

