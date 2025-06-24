New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports concerning the death of two workers and the critical injury of another due to toxic gas exposure at an effluent treatment unit of a pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district.

The incident took place during the night shift on 11 June 2025, when the workers reportedly collapsed after inhaling poisonous fumes suspected to have been emitted during waste processing operations.

Citing serious concerns over potential human rights violations, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli, seeking a comprehensive report within two weeks.

The NHRC has requested specific details regarding the condition of the hospitalised worker and any compensation provided to him or to the families of the deceased.

Separately, officials confirmed that at least two workers died on the spot after inhaling toxic gases at a pharmaceutical facility in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Anakapalle district. The gas leak occurred when the workers opened a valve near a tank. The bodies were transferred to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

