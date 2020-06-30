New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The NIA on Tuesday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in circulating fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Karnataka, an official said.

R Vijay (26), who was involved in funding FICN-related activities, landed in NIA net, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 4878 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,74,761: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

FICN with a face value of Rs 6,84,000 was seized from four arrested accused — Mohammed Sajjad Ali, Raju M G, Gangadhar and Vanitha J — who had trafficked the fake currency from Malda, West Bengal to Karnataka in September, 2018, the official said.

During investigation, Sabiruddeen and Abdul Kadir were also arrested from West Bengal, the National Investigation Agency said.

Also Read | West Bengal Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till July 31; Educational Institutes, Cinema Halls, Gyms & Swimming Pools to Remain Shut.

After completion of the probe, a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets were filed against the six arrested accused.

Vijay would transfer funds through four bank accounts into the accounts of the co-accused traffickers and withdraw money at various locations in Kolkata, Malda and Farakka for payment to the suppliers in West Bengal, the NIA official said.

The third supplementary chargesheet would be filed against Vijay at a special NIA court in Bengaluru, the official said, adding further investigation in the case is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)