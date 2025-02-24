New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted a man from Tamil Nadu for radicalising youth and working towards establishing Islamic caliphate in India, according to an official statement.

The chargesheet has been filed against Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed in the NIA special court, Poonamallee, Chennai, it said.

The case relates to the criminal conspiracy by the banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror organisation to propagate its anti-India ideology and enforce its founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani's constitution in the country, said the statement issued by the NIA.

As per the NIA investigation, Aziz was part of the controversy, which involved recruitment of "daris/students to secret classes of the organisation followed by their radicalisation".

"Along with other accused and HuT members, he was working to establish Islamic caliphate in India with military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to the nation," the probe agency said.

