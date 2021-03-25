New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The NIA has carried out searches at three locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with a bomb blast at Nimtita railway station in which 27 people, including a Bengal minister, were injured, an official said on Thursday.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Biyon Sk and Mohammudin SK in West Bengal's Murshidabad and of Shahidul Islam in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum on Wednesday, the NIA official said.

Several incriminating documents and electronic items have been seized, the official said.

The case was initially registered on February 17 in Murshidabad under sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act.

The bomb blast at Nimtita railway station resulted in grievous injuries to 27 people, including West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform No. 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm when unidentified attackers hurled bombs at him.

The NIA took over the case on March 2 and added sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to it.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

