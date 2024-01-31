New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against one more accused in the 2018 case relating to the brutal murder of a person in Bihar by the members of a banned CPI (Maoist) group, the agency said on Wednesday.

This takes the number of accused against whom charge sheet has been filed in the case to nine, it said.

The victim, Naresh Singh Bhokta, was abducted and killed on the night of November 2, 2018, after being labelled as a police informer by the top leadership and Naxal cadres of CPI (Maoist) at a so-called 'Kangaroo court' or 'Jan Adalat' (public hearing) convened by the outfit.

The NIA filed its third supplementary charge sheet against the accused Gora Yadav alias Anil Yadav alias Golden Ji alias Balveer of Aurangabad district of Bihar under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA statement said.

"Gora Yadav was arrested by the NIA on August 4, 2023 for being directly involved in the brutal killing. He was found to be a dreaded Naxal cadre, with 18 cases registered against him in various police stations in the districts of Aurangabad and Gaya," it said.

Bhokta was abducted by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) on the directions of their top leadership, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The NIA took up the investigations on June 24, 2022 and found that accused Gora Yadav, along with Vinay Yadav alias Guruji, Naval Bhuiya alias Arjun Bhuiya, Jilebiya Yadav alias Vinay Kumar Yadav, Ramprasad Yadav, Abhijit Yadav, Subedar Yadav, Abhyash Bhuiya and others had attended a crucial meeting in the forest of Anjanwa (Gaya).

The meeting, convened by accused Pramod Mishra (the then central committee member or CCM), had decided to eliminate the special police officers (SPOs), including Bhokta, the NIA said.

Investigations had revealed that Gora Yadav was a member of CPI (Maoist) and "body cover" (bodyguard) of Sandip Yadav, one of the members of the banned group.

He, along with his co-accused, had committed the act with the intention of striking terror among the people and a section of the society by killing common people, the NIA said.

During the course of the investigation, NIA unearthed the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a Polit Bureau member Pramod Mishra, in the conspiracy behind this brutal killing. The murder was committed to terrorise the common people while propagating the false ideology of "people's war" against the state, it added.

The NIA, in its original charge sheet on February 25, 2023, had named one accused.

"This was followed by filing of charges against three more persons in June, while another four accused were named in the second supplementary charge sheet filed in September last year," the statement said.

