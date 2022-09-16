New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's 13th case of the viral disease, sources said on Friday.

The woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said.

Also Read | SOVA Trojan Virus: New Mobile Banking Virus for Android Phone Prowling in Indian Cyberspace.

Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)