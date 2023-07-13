New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday hit out at the Bihar government over the police action on party workers in Patna, saying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has forgotten his "mortality" in his bid to save his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, against whom a charge sheet has been filed by the CBI in a land-for-job scam.

Nadda's reaction came after police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse thousands of BJP workers, including senior leaders, who tried to march towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in protest against the government's teacher recruitment policy.

"The lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and nervousness of the state government," Nadda said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The grand alliance government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption. The Chief Minister of Bihar has even forgotten his morality in order to save the person who has been charge sheeted," he charged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)