New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai has assured the BJP delegation that he would take a report on the ongoing situation in Maharashtra.

Addressing the media after meeting Rai, Somaiya said, "MoS Home Nityanand Rai assured us that he will talk to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in detail and will take a report on whatever is going on in Maharashtra."

Further, the BJP leader said that Rai has also assured the delegation that a special team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or, if necessary, an officer from the Home Ministry will be sent to Maharashtra.

The BJP delegation consisting of five party MLAs, before meeting Rai, had met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and submitted a detailed report on the alleged attack on former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra.

The BJP delegation included MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Amit Satam, Parag Shah, Rahul Narvekar, and Vinod Mishra.

The memorandum submitted by the delegation stated that Somaiya on April 23 was assaulted by 70-80 activists of Shiv Sena at the gate of Khar police station premises in the presence of police personnel. He was attacked with stones, bottles and chappals while returning from the police station, alleged the BJP delegation, while also stating that during the assault the glass window of his car was broken and he was injured.

Somaiya alleged that the police supported the goons during the assault and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commandos were also beaten. He requested a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Home Ministry while also asking that the CISF be asked to register another FIR with the Mumbai police.

Somaiya mentioned that the attack was the third assault on him, and thus his security arrangements should be reviewed and demanded actions against the culprits and also against the Khar police station officials.

So far, four, including former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar have been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the attack on Somaiya. (ANI)

