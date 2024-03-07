New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The National Medical Commission (NMC) will launch a portal to deal with the problem of ghost faculty in medical colleges and to streamline the attendance of medical students and faculty.

According to Dr B Srinivas, Secretary, NMC, "We are facing a lot of issues in physical appearances, the dignity of the doctors was also there to make it more transparent. The new portal will be helpful for more transparency in NMC."

The new portal will have a biometric attendance system and the doctors will have to punch once in every 24 hours while entering or leaving the hospital. Notably, NMC has persistently urged medical colleges to adopt the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS). This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and authenticity in faculty attendance.

Adding further Srinivas said, "Now, we would be able to access the data of January and February easily, but earlier inspections used to be done even for a single day attendance. It is only to show the presence of doctors in medical colleges."

Dr Aruna Vanikar, President, of UGMEB, NMC said, "This new portal will be soon cleared by the security to avoid hacking, and once it's opened every college will submit its data right from the beginning of the inception of the college. All the data relevant will be individually and physically, collected.""Now it will not be done by the inspector, the college itself will submit that data. So, at any given time all the data will be available. The advantage is that anybody across the world can click on that portal eg if the child is going to medical college can get all the details about that college more transparently," he added.

The portal will be launched in a couple of days and the idea behind the portal is to know the presence of the doctors in colleges.

Recently, the National Medical Commission NMC has also guidelines on the minimum standard of requirements for Postgraduate Courses -2023 ( PGMSR-2023).

"Faculty shall be full-time and shall not engage in private practice during college hours. It shall be mandatory to have at least 75 per cent attendance of the total working days for the required number of faculties," said the doctor.

Ghost teachers represent a serious concern of fraud and corruption within education systems. Various tools and initiatives have been developed to fight this type of corruption in education. (ANI)

