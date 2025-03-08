Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh-owned National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), under its CSR program, has partnered with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to provide free skill development training courses for 500 youth from Dantewada and Bastar districts in Chhattisgarh.

According to an official release, the program is designed to generate employment opportunities in the region by equipping young individuals with industry-relevant skills. NMDC will fully fund the course fees of all 500 students to ensure that they can participate in this skill development course.

The courses offered under this initiative cover multiple levels of qualification. For 8th-pass students, courses include Machine Operator--Plastics Processing, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Plastic Extrusion, Plastic Recycling, FRP Operator, and more, with 400 seats available.

Similarly, 10th-pass students can enrol in the Diploma in Plastic Technology (DPT) and Diploma in Plastic Mold Technology (DPMT), with 80 seats in total. For graduates in science, a PG Diploma in Plastics Processing and Testing (PGD-PPT) is available, offering 20 seats.

After completing these courses, students will have the opportunity to earn between Rs15,000 - Rs25,000 per month, as CIPET guarantees 70 per cent placement for successful candidates. This ensures financial stability and career growth for youth in the region.

Enrollment for these free courses will begin from March 10 onward for students from the Dantewada and Bastar districts.

Candidates from Dantewada can enrol on March 10 and 11 at Mangal Bhawan, Kirandul, while students from Bastar can enrol on March 12 at Gram Panchayat, Nagarnar and March 13 at Gram Panchayat office, Chokawada.

By providing free skill-based education, NMDC is not only ensuring employment for local youth but also strengthening the region's economy.

As more skilled workers enter the job market, it will lead to increased industrial growth, higher income levels, and economic self-sufficiency for families.

The program has the potential to encourage local entrepreneurship, reduce migration in search of jobs, and create a sustainable workforce within Dantewada and Bastar.

NMDC has been a key player in fostering employment opportunities in Dantewada through various skill development and education programs such as Chhoo Lo Aasman, NMDC ITI Bhansi, Shiksha Sahyog Scholarship Yojana and Balika Shiksha Yojana.

Through this latest initiative with CIPET, NMDC continues to uplift local youth by providing them with career-oriented education that leads to guaranteed employment and economic stability.

This is a golden opportunity for the youth of Dantewada and Bastar to gain valuable skills and secure a stable future.

As per the release, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the designated enrollment centres and register for their preferred course within the given timeframe. (ANI)

