Puducherry, Nov 25 (PTI) Puducherry saw no COVID-19 related deaths for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday while 51 more people were infected by the virus taking the overall tally to 36,820.

The toll in the union territory stood at 609 as no deaths due to the infection were reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said 51 new cases were detected at the end of examination of 3,258 samples.

He noted that of the total cases, 545 were active, 35,666 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 96.87 percent respectively.

He also said of the 3.91 lakh samples tested so far 3.50 lakh were found to be negative.

Puducherry region accounted for 27 new cases of infection out of the total 51 cases while Karaikal had six, Yanam four and the Mahe region reported 14 new cases.

The Director said 45 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from hospitals.

