Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday ruled that there is no provision for a governor to address the House if a sitting is in continuation of a previous session even if it is held in a new year, and no norm has been violated.

Giving his ruling on a question raised by Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Abdul Mannan claiming irregularities since Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was not invited to address the assembly on the first day of the sitting of the House this year on Wednesday, Banerjee said that the governor addresses the House at the commencement of session each year.

While Mannan had raised the issue on Wednesday, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty took up the matter again on Thursday.

The Speaker said that the present sitting is in continuation of the previous session that was adjourned sine die in September 2020, and reconvened from January 27 on a request by the state government for conduct of important businesses.

Banerjee ruled that no irregularity was committed in not having the governor's address, since it is not a fresh session of the assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)