Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Thane district of Maharashtra did not report any fresh death due to the infection, an official said on Saturday.

"Not a single fatality was reported on Friday. This has happened for the first time since the pandemic broke out," he said.

The district's caseload increased by 209 to reach 5,65,575, the official said, adding that the death toll remained unchanged at 11,516.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has reached 1,37,974, while the fatality figure is 3,282, another official said.

