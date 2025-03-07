Aligarh (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam has sparked a controversy over the celebration of Holi at Aligarh Muslim University, declaring that "no one can stop anyone from celebrating Holi inside the AMU campus".

Gautam also extended his support to Hindu students, saying, "If any Hindu student faces any problem in celebrating Holi inside the campus, then I am there to help him."

Also Read | What Is Self-Deportation? Indians Migrated to US As Minors Under H-4 Visa Face Uncertain Future.

The controversy erupted after members of right wing Hindu groups accused the AMU administration of denying permission to the Hindu students to organise a 'Holi Milan' function on campus.

"No permission is necessary from anybody to play Holi anywhere," Gautam said, further fuelling the ongoing debate.

Also Read | Delhi: Indian Foreign Services Officer Jitendra Rawat Dies by Suicide in Chanakyapuri, No Foul Play Suspected.

Asked about potential objections or conflicts arising from such celebrations, Gautam issued a threatening remark, saying, "Agar koi mar peet karega to usay oopar pahuncha diya jaiga."

Permission was sought for the event on Wednesday but it was reportedly denied.

Local Congress leader and former Aligarh MLA Vivek Bansal accused the BJP of deliberately stoking controversy over the celebration of Holi at AMU for political gain, calling it "unfortunate".

Bansal, who is also an alumnus of AMU, shared his personal experience, saying, "We always used to celebrate Holi with friends at AMU and I never recollect any bitterness or opposition on this issue from anyone. Then why is the BJP engaging in provocative politics and trying to disturb the peace?"

He urged the BJP to refrain from inflaming tensions.

On Thursday, Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Karni Sena, along with other members, marched to the district collectorate, submitting a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The group demanded the PM's intervention and called for action against AMU officials, alleging that the university had intentionally denied Hindu students the right to hold the event on Holi.

The issue began on Wednesday when student leader Akhil Kaushal submitted an application to AMU authorities requesting approval for a special Holi celebration at the Non-Resident Students' Centre (NRSC) on March 9.

However, AMU officials have strongly denied these allegations.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem explained that like in previous years, Holi would be celebrated traditionally across the campus and there would be no special function for any particular group.

"Traditionally, all festivals, including Eid, Holi and Diwali, are celebrated across hostels. There is no precedent for holding a special function for any specific group.

"We do not consider it advisable to start a new precedent as it can lead to misuse of such permissions under any pretext," Waseem stated.

He also emphasised that there had been no conflict or violence among students over the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)