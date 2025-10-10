Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Friday lauded Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing government jobs in every household, giving him the credit for initiating discussion on employment across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari claimed that no party discussed job creation prior to Tejashwi Yadav in 2020.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Tejashwi Yadav has made a historic announcement. In 2020, we had promised to provide 10 lakh jobs; before that, no one even talked about jobs or employment. Tejashwi Yadav set the agenda for the entire country, and discussions about jobs and employment subsequently began in every state across the country."

Hitting back at criticism from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mrityunjay Tiwari said that Tejashwi Yadav provided 5 lakh jobs in the State in 17 months, when RJD was part of the ruling alliance.

"Government jobs will be provided in every household where not even a single person has a government job... NDA and BJP were saying even in 2020 that providing jobs is impossible, but Tejashwi Yadav fulfilled his promise and provided 5 lakh jobs in 17 months. This is our fight, between truth and falsehood," he said.

Earlier today, Bihar Minister and BJP leader Hari Sahni questioned Tejashwi's promise of providing government jobs in every household, claiming that his party's government did not offer even one per cent jobs in Bihar.

Slamming the RJD leader, Sahni said that the RJD works for their family when in power.

Hari Sahni told ANI, "His (Tejashwi Yadav's) parents (Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi) together, during their long tenure, did not provide even one per cent of the jobs... There are not even 50 lakh jobs in Bihar, how will he provide three crore jobs? Everyone knows that when they are in power, they live for their family, and when they are out of power, they do politics by telling lies. People already know their character."

This comes after Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced the making of a law ensuring government jobs for every household if voted to power in Bihar, and stated that he does not need to provide any proof to implement his announcement.

"We have made a historic announcement today. We strive for economic justice, in addition to social justice, for the people. Today, we have announced that any family in Bihar without a government job will be offered a government job within 20 days of our government's formation. In 20 months, there will be no family that will not have a govt job...When every family in Bihar has a govt job, everyone will run the Bihar Govt besides Tejashwi...Tejashwi ki umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai. So, we do not need to give proof. People of Bihar know that Tejashwi will do what he says," Yadav told ANI. (ANI)

